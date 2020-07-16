Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Andre Hunter in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:23 pm, the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. Following the dispute, the suspect approached the victim. The suspect assaulted the victim and struck him with a handgun. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 39-year-old Andre Hunter, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

