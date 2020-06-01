Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Alei Cook

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect threw an object, striking the victim. The suspect was apprehended on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 22 year-old Alei Cook, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.