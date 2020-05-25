Washington, DC Metroplian Police Arrest Rochell Ardell Crowder, Offers Award for Information

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping, Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

Approximately 4:30 am, the suspect encountered the victim, inside a residence, at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s debit card and PIN number. The victim complied. When the suspect discovered the victim provided the incorrect PIN number, the suspect held the victim against their will. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene. Responding officers apprehended the suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday May 23, 2020, 55 year-old Rochell Ardell Crowder, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife), and Robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

