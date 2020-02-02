Washington DC Metro Police Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense at 5300 Block of E Street, Southeast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Washington, DC (STL.News) DC Metropolitan Police Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:34 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ts1banKTXRQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.