Washington, DC Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on Shepherd Park Community Center Modernization

Washington, DC (STL.News) Tuesday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), and the Department of General Services (DGS) broke ground on the modernization of Shepherd Park Community Center. The $13.1 million project will add a new community center that will be attached to the Shepherd Elementary School and used during school hours as their gymnasium and dining cafeteria.

“Schools are the anchors of our communities, and it’s a win-win when we invest in beautiful facilities that serve both the needs of our neighbors and students,” said Mayor Bowser. “We thank everyone in the community and at Shepherd Park Elementary who have helped make this project possible and give our Mustangs more opportunities to succeed in the classroom and on the court.”

This new facility is designed to include a gymnasium, multipurpose room, fitness center, office and storage space, and additional bathrooms.

“When Shepherd Elementary students came to the Council to testify two and half years ago, they so eloquently spoke about the need for a full-sized gym,” said Councilmember Todd. “This renovation will not only give our students the ability to play and exercise more regularly, it gives the neighborhood a new community space to wrap our arms around and fully embrace.”

Shepherd Elementary received a modernization in 2015 and at that time, the renovation did not provide amenities, including a kitchen a dining area. This new project will include renovating the school’s existing warming kitchen and cafeteria to a full cooking kitchen and serving area. In addition, the project has been approved for a future solar panel installation on the gymnasium roof.

“We are proud to be involved in this multi-agency partnership for the greater good of the community,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “This modernization will provide space for recreational, sports, and leisure activities for all residents, while enhancing the experience at school for our children.”

“DGS is pleased we can bring Shepherd Elementary School up to speed with its renovation from 2015 and provide the design and build out for a new center that the community can use as well,” said DGS Director Keith A. Anderson.