Washington DC Mayor Bowser Awarded Grant to Study Women’s History & Suffrage

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Bowser Administration, led by DC Office of Planning’s (OP) Historic Preservation Office, was awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) to develop a Historic Context Study of women’s history and suffrage in the District of Columbia. Nonprofit partner, DC Preservation League, will manage the grant.

“On the Centennial of American women obtaining the right to vote, this study will identify the important themes related to women’s history and the Suffrage movement,” said Jennifer Steingasser, OP Deputy Director of Development Review and Historic Preservation. “As the nation’s capital, Washington, DC served as the backdrop for many historic events as women across the nation struggled for equal rights.”

NPS announced $750,000 in grants to support 18 projects that will help identify and nominate state, tribal, and local sites for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. NPS’s Underrepresented Community Grant Program helps fund projects such as surveys and inventories of historic properties, and assists communities currently underrepresented in the National Register with developing their nominations.

“These competitive grants will help diversify the nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places,” said NPS Deputy Director David Vela, exercising the authority of the Director. “They will provide assistance to state, tribal, and local governments to identify and preserve sites that will convey a more complete history of our country.”

Projects selected for funding this year include documentation of slavery in Massachusetts; nominations of significant tribal sites in California and Washington; and the first underrepresented community grant awarded to the Federated States of Micronesia.

Since 2014, Congress has appropriated $2.75 million in Underrepresented Community Grants, which are primarily funded by federal oil and gas revenues from the Outer Continental Shelf, through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF).

grant is the third Underrepresented Community Grant received by OP’s Historic Preservation Office. Prior awards produced a Historic Context Statement for Washington’s LGBTQ Resources while the first study that explores the rich history for the Chinese and Korean populations of the District of Columbia is currently underway.

