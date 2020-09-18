Washington DC Mayor Bowser Announces Construction of GW Health Hospital at St. Elizabeths East

Mayor Bowser Announces Start of Construction Process of the New GW Health Hospital at St. Elizabeths East with Release of Request for Qualifications by Universal Health Services

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services President Marc D. Miller announced the first steps in the construction of the new GW Health Hospital at St. Elizabeths East by releasing two Request for Qualifications (RFQs). Universal Health Services is seeking information from parties interested in providing Architecture and Engineering and Construction Management (General Contracting) services for the $375 million, 10-acre project. The project will include a 136-bed full-service community hospital, including maternal health and newborn delivery services, a verified trauma center, a 77,000-square foot ambulatory office building for outpatient and community health services, and a 500-space parking garage.

“As we continue to combat this public health emergency, we know how important the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital East of the River is to serving the health care needs of District residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “This project reflects not only an investment that will benefit our community’s long-term health, but also the District’s economy, creating opportunities for small businesses and jobs for DC residents.”

The construction of the new hospital will generate and support thousands of jobs during its four-year design and construction. In accordance with the approved legislation, the project will be managed and procured by Universal Health Services with oversight from the District. Specifically, the project must adhere to the District’s Certified Business Enterprise, First Source, Green Building, and Project Labor Agreement requirements.

“We are eager to initiate the project, making this vision a reality,” said Marc Miller. “The new facilities will be fully integrated into the current GW Healthcare system, creating a comprehensive academic medical network across the District, designed to expand access to care, increase quality and outcomes and improve health equity for all residents.”

The RFQs released today, September 18, will be open for 21 days. Interested parties should go to https://newhospitalsystemstelizabethseast.com/#rfq for more information and a copy of the submission process. After receiving parties’ submissions of interest, Universal Health Services will identify firms eligible for responding to the Request for Proposals later this year.

The new hospital at St. Elizabeths East is part of Mayor Bowser’s larger vision for the redevelopment of the campus, located in the Congress Heights community of Ward 8. The campus also features the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the home of the world champion Washington Mystics, and the RISE Demonstration Center. The redevelopment also includes 252 multifamily units, 88 townhomes, the new Whitman-Walker Health facility, a new 750-space parking garage, and over 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial office space.

To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s plans for a new GW Health Hospital at St. Elizabeths East and Howard University Hospital, please go to https://newhospitals.dc.gov/.