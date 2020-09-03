Washington, DC: Cities Targeted by President Trump Unite in Response

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a joint statement in response to President Donald Trump threatening to revoke federal funding from cities.

“Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns. We are confronting unprecedented challenges—fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus. Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court. President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities—and our entire country—and realize he is not above the law.”

