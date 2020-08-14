Washington County Woman Breanna M. Bane Indicted for Distributing a Fentanyl Analogue

(STL.News) – A resident of Washington County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Breanna M. Bane, age 28, of Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on July 3, 2020, Bane was found to have distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl analogue, a Schedule I controlled substance.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

