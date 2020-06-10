Washington County Man Scott Eckrote Charged with Distributing and Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – Scott Eckrote, age 36, of Granville, New York, appeared in federal court this week on charges that he distributed and possessed child pornography.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a criminal complaint, between January 28, 2020 and March 9, 2020, Eckrote distributed images of child pornography through a group messaging application on his phone. An examination of his phone revealed that it contained numerous files depicting child pornography, as well as text messages with another individual arranging for Eckrote to meet and have sex with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Eckrote had a detention hearing yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, who ordered him detained pending further proceedings.

If convicted, Eckrote faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

