Washington – Amendment to vaccination requirement

March 24, 2022
Maryam Shah

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Governor Jay Inslee amended the vaccination requirement emergency proclamation 21-14, at the request of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, to include contractors who contract with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Secretary Hobbs previously adopted a policy mandating that employees be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The deadline for these contractors to become fully vaccinated is May 23, 2022.