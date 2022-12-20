Was the World Collapsing? Or Were You Just Freaking Out?

The debate about whether post-pandemic inflation might be transitory gave way to whether this might be the 1970s with the pain of stagflation and energy shortages; then whether the crypto collapse might have 2000s housing market flavors; what popping energy prices in Europe might do to politics there and beyond; and worst, that grain prices might cause a wave of starvation around the world. On the Bloomberg financial podcast “Odd Lots,” the hosts frequently observe there’s been a “perfect storm” of crisis conditions: in shipping logistics, coffee prices, copper production shortages, the challenges of starting to pump more oil, seemingly everything has broken down or gone awry a bit all at the same time. Is this just a heightened period of unusual events, or a lull before interlocking pieces collapse?And this leaves out the deeper worries people have, which also contribute to a sense of societal disintegration, about teenage depression and anxiety, declines in reading and math, the omnipresence of fentanyl, the resurgence of antisemitism and anti-L.G.B.T.Q. violence. The police took an hour to intervene while a broken young man shot children. Young people shot grocery shoppers because they were Black, patrons at a gay and trans nightclub, college football players after a field trip to see a play. Lives just ended midway through something normal, and few things make people feel more like the world is ending than that.There’s a reason so many people worry about a broader societal loneliness that’s hard to define and harder to break up. There’s a reason so many people describe walking in a fog. “For now, we are alive at the end of the world,” the poet Saeed Jones wrote in his latest collection, “shellshocked by headlines and alarm clocks.”Even within all this pain and dark possibility, some news has defied expectations. Russia hasn’t rolled through Ukraine; the United States and Europe have held together; people celebrate in darkened cities from which Russian troops retreat. Many of the biggest names in American election conspiracies — and especially the people who wanted to control the levers of election bureaucracy — lost their races in the states that matter most to the transfer of presidential power. The collapse of major crypto exchanges and coins has not, so far, spread throughout the financial system. The Supreme Court sounded skeptical this month about independent state legislature theory, though we won’t know really until next year. There was not widespread violence or unrest on Election Day or in response to results.Maybe humans were underestimated against artificial intelligence, as my colleague Farhad Manjoo argued; there was a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, even if building on it might be really complicated; people are likely to soon be receiving a malaria vaccine that could transform the way the disease spreads. Some of the most dire climate change predictions might prove too dire. “The window of possible climate futures is narrowing,” my colleague David Wallace-Wells wrote this year, “and as a result, we are getting a clearer sense of what’s to come: a new world, full of disruption but also billions of people, well past climate normal and yet mercifully short of true climate apocalypse.”He argues that in part, some of the improved outcomes derive from a mobilization in response to deep fears. This is tied up in the mysterious fluidity between ominous warnings and positive outcomes, that fear can ameliorate the reason for fear. This might be what have kept the really hard-core conspiracy theorists out of office this fall — that swing voters heard a dark view of what could happen and acted. Or maybe they just want more stability; maybe many people do.This is, theoretically, why people debate the nature of our problems and their severity on Twitter and in places like The New York Times: the response. The private and public scientific debate about, for instance, the severity of a new variant of a virus has the potential to guide the governmental and societal response.