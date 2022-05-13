Warning: Your Next High Could be Your Last

Warning from U.S. Attorney’s Office: Your Next High Could be Your Last

Media Advisory

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado produced and released a public service announcement (PSA) on the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is killing our neighbors and our children at an alarming rate,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Our office will prosecute the drug dealers and manufacturers who are bringing this poison into our community.

If fentanyl causes a death, the dealers and manufacturers face at least 20 years and up to life in prison. But this is about more than prosecution. It’s about education. We need to warn people about this public health and public safety crisis.”

