WallStreetBets Founder “Proud” Of Crypto Market For “Screwing This Up” – Forbes

In this episode of Hot Wallet, author and founder of WallStreetBets Jaime Rogozinski sits with Forbes reporter Rosemarie Miller to discuss how crypto can become more widely used among the general public (even your dad can do it!).

Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets, © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

Additionally, Rogozinski makes compelling arguments around the way we need to rethink the use of NFTS and the road to ensuring crypto’s legitimacy from general use to government buy-in.

Watch the full interview above.

