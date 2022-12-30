Wall Street in 2022: Here are some of the highlights (and many lowlights) of the year

lucky-photographer On the last trading day of the year, investors are taking a look back at the rollercoaster year that Wall Street experienced in 2022. After sharp gains in the previous three years, which came despite the onset of a global pandemic, stocks took a significant tumble, hurt by high inflation, rising interest rates and a general concern for the economy. Here are some of the key events that shaped the year: Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine, roiling markets and prompting a spike in energy prices. Mar. 7: Crude reaches its post-Ukraine high, topping $130 a barrel. Mar. 16: Fed begins raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. It would raise rates six more times during the year. July 13: Annual CPI read reaches 9.1%, highest rate in over 40 years. Oct. 13: S&P 500 touches its low of the year. (It established its closing low for 2022 the day before.) Oct. 27: Elon Musk closes his purchase of Twitter. Nov. 11: FTX collapse culminates in the crypto exchange filing for bankruptcy. Nov. 17: The yield curve inversion between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes widened to its deepest level since 1982. As 2022 winds down, the S&P 500 (SP500) is on track for its worst annual performance since 2008, sliding about 20% for the year. The decline was even sharper for the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), while the Dow (DJI) held up better than the other major averages. Below is a breakdown of the high and low points for Wall Street’s most popular indices: Dow Jones Highest trading moment: 36,952 on Jan. 5. Lowest trading moment: 28,660 on Oct. 22. Longest winning streak: 6 sessions (Two times). Longest losing streak: 6 sessions (Three times). Largest single day gain: +3.7% on Nov. 10. Largest single day loss: -3.9% on Sept. 13. Year-to-date return: -8.5%. Related ETFs that track the index: (NYSEARCA:DIA), (DDM), (UDOW), (DXD), (DOG), and (SDOW). S&P 500 Highest trading moment: 4,818 on Jan. 4. Lowest trading moment: 3,491 on Oct. 13. Longest winning streak: 4 sessions (Five times). Longest losing streak: 6 sessions (Two times). Largest single day gain: +5.5% on Nov. 10. Largest single day loss: -4.3% on Sept. 13. Year-to-date return: -19.4%. Related ETFs that track the index: (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (SPXL), (SPUU), (SPXU), (SDS), and (SH). Nasdaq Composite Highest trading moment: 15,852 on Jan. 4. Lowest trading moment: 10,088 on Oct. 13. Longest winning streak: 5 sessions. Longest losing streak: 7 sessions. Largest single day gain: +7.3% on Nov. 10. Largest single day loss: -5.1% on Sept 13. Year-to-date return: -33.4%. Related ETFs that track the index: (NASDAQ:QQQ), (TQQQ), (QLD), (QID), (PSQ), and (SQQQ). In broader financial news, the major market averages opened Friday to the downside for the last trading day in 2022 following some strong buying in the penultimate session.