Walgreens Reopens Most Chicago Stores, Takes Steps to Assist with Customers’ Prescription Drug Needs

DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) Walgreens has made significant progress in its efforts to reopen recently damaged stores in Chicago to serve the needs of the local community. Currently, 100 of Walgreens’ 118 Chicago stores are open and operating with regular business hours.

In addition, Walgreens has taken a number of steps to help meet the prescription needs of those whose nearest Walgreens store has been or remains temporarily closed. These efforts to reopen stores and restore pharmacy services at impacted locations mark a significant investment by Walgreens throughout the communities.

“Our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do, and especially now, we’re taking every step possible to reopen stores quickly, and to help ensure customers and patients have access to the medications and other essentials they need,” said Alex Gourlay, Walgreens president. “Walgreens has a long history of being there for communities during times of need, and these efforts wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team members who’ve come together across the company and the U.S. to assist. Many of our communities are hurting right now and beyond our support for our customers and team members, we’re also focused on contributing to the healing so sorely needed nationwide.”

Over the last week, the company has continued to work as quickly as possible to assess damage and begin repairs at impacted stores. About 75 Walgreens locations across Chicago sustained some level of damage from recent events.

To help further meet prescription needs in select locations that remain closed, Walgreens is also setting up temporary operations to provide pharmacy services. Today, the Walgreens store located at 11 E. 75th Street will begin operating a temporary pharmacy trailer in the parking lot, staffed by the store’s pharmacy team. Next week, a second temporary pharmacy is planned at the Walgreens store located at 1213 W. 79th Street.

Walgreens has been proactively contacting patients whose regular store may be impacted to assist with prescription needs, prescription delivery options and to help direct individuals to other nearby stores that are open.

Walgreens is continuing to waive delivery fees on eligible prescriptions as another way that patients can get their medications. Pharmacists are also contacting patients who require high touch care, such as seniors and those with chronic or complex conditions, to provide individualized support and solutions for their medication and health care needs.

Additionally, customers can connect with a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Chat feature available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website. Walgreens has recently expanded the platform to include video chat with pharmacists.

Beginning Sunday, June 14, Walgreens will offer a 20 percent in-store discount at previously closed stores as they reopen, in impacted areas including Chicago. The discount applies to regularly priced items and will be available for 30 days. Additionally, customers who live in impacted communities, based on zip codes, will be able to access a one-time use 10 percent discount toward regularly priced items online and also free shipping. Over the coming days, Walgreens will also increase inventory of essential grocery items, such as eggs, milk and bread, sent to stores whose local grocery stores may be temporarily closed.

The latest store status information is updated continuously throughout the day and can be found by visiting the store locator on Walgreens.com and Walgreens mobile app.