Wake County woman Michelle Hall wins $508,431 Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Michelle Hall of Wake Forest tried her luck on a Cash 5 ticket and ended up winning the $508,431 jackpot in the July 21 drawing.

Hall bought her lucky $1 ticket from the George John Mart Inc. on South Main Street in Wake Forest.

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $359,715.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

