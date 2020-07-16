Wake County man Phillip Werling wins $100,000 in NC Education Lottery

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Phillip Werling of Wake Forest kept his sense of humor after winning a $100,000 Ruby Red 7’s prize, saying the first thing he planned on doing is going to, “splurge for a Happy Meal.”

Werling purchased his lucky $20 ticket from the Food Lion on U.S. Highway 1 North in Youngsville.

He took his ticket back home where he scratched it. “Oh, I was excited,” said Werling. “I don’t think it’s truly sunk in yet.”

Werling claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings he took home $70,756.

Ruby Red 7’s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight prizes of $100,000. Two top prizes and four $100,000 prizesremain to be won.

