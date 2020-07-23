Wagoner Woman Jonie Lee Welsh Pleads Guilty To Firearm Possession

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jonie Lee Welsh, a/k/a Jonie Lee Welsch, age 36, of Wagoner, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Felon In Possession Of Firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleged that on or about May 22, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and knowing of said conviction, did knowingly possess in and affecting commerce, a firearm, which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal Service Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Jordan represented the United States at the change of plea hearing.

