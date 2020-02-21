Wagoner Man Robert Leroy Dennington Sentenced To 39 Months For Conspiracy

(STL.News) –The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Robert Leroy Dennington, age 36, of Wagoner, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 39 months’ imprisonment, and 3 years of supervised release for Conspiracy, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

The Indictment alleged that beginning on or about April 12, 2019, and continuing until April 13, 2019, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with others both known and unknown to the grand jury, to commit offenses against the United States in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 472, namely, Uttering Counterfeit Obligations of the United States.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “Counterfeiters can very quickly do a lot of harm to a community by injecting worthless currency into unsuspecting local businesses. Fortunately for the City of Wagoner and the surrounding areas an alert business owner and a prompt and thorough investigation by the Wagoner Police, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service, this scheme came to an abrupt halt.”

United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Glenn M. Dennis said, “The US Secret Service relies on our close partnership with state and local agencies like the Wagoner Police Department in the ongoing effort to suppress counterfeit currency. Counterfeiting affects all levels of commerce both locally and internationally but can be especially devastating to small business where a significant loss can cripple an operating budget. Effective law enforcement partnerships leading to successful prosecution sends a strong message that our community will not tolerate these type of criminal offenses.”

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Clay Compton represented the United States.

