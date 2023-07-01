W8 Shipping to Pay $379K for Safety Violations – Penalties

US Department of Labor Finds Shipping Company, W8 Shipping LLC Endangered Warehouse Employees Working Under Suspended Cars and Motorcycles.

Global transporter W8 Shipping LLC, cited for 24 violations, faces $379K in penalties.

GARDEN CITY, GA (STL.News) An international freight handling company, W8 Shipping LLC, exposed dozens of employees at a Port of Savannah warehouse to potentially deadly hazards by allowing them to work with automobiles and motorcycles suspended overhead, the US Department of Labor has found.

Inspectors with the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that W8 Shipping LLC willfully exposed workers to the risk of being struck or crushed by falling vehicles elevated by forklifts during loading and unloading. The company also failed to provide eye protection to workers changing liquid propane tanks and using nail guns. OSHA inspectors also cited the company for allowing flammable wood dust to build up on electrical outlets, equipment, floors, and other machinery.

“For decades, established safety standards have been in place to protect workers from dangers that W8 Shipping’s employees face, and yet the company chose to ignore federal regulations,” explained OSHA Acting Area Director Heather Sanders in Savannah, Georgia. “Shortcuts are the quickest route to serious injuries or worse when it comes to workplace safety.”

In addition, inspectors found W8 Shipping permitted employees to drive powered industrial trucks with obstructed views, without instruction, training, or regular evaluations, and sometimes with unstable loads. They allowed employees to work on the trailers at heights over 6 feet without fall protection.

OSHA cited the company for 22 serious violations, one willful violation, and one other-than-serious violation. W8 Shipping LLC faces $379,709 in proposed penalties.

Originating in 2005 as G&G Auto Sales LLC in Tampa, Florida, the company rebranded itself in 2010 as W8 Shipping LLC, an international freight forwarder providing global shipping services. In 2020, the company reported the loading of 115,000 cars for export. The company has about 43 employees at its Garden City, Georgia location. W8 Shipping also operates at US warehouses in Carson, California; Jersey City, New Jersey; La Porte, Texas; and Tacoma, Washington.

SOURCE: US Department of Labor (DOL)