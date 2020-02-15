Vulcan Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Friday declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2020. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of three cents per share.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hill, said, “We have increased the dividend to reflect the Company’s strong operational and financial performance and our confidence in delivering sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders.”

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index, is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials.