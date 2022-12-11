Voters will boot Tories out of power if they fail to fix Channel crisis, senior MP warns

VOTERS will boot the Tories out of power if they fail to fix Britain’s broken asylum system, a senior MP has warned.

David Davis said “none of us” will get elected if the small boats crisis persists as “people don’t like being taken for a ride”.

He urged ministers to crack on with plans to stop Albanians claiming asylum by declaring the Balkan nation a safe country.

The former Brexit Secretary told Times Radio: “I think if they do that, it won’t solve the whole problem. But it will take a third of it out. And it means the rest becomes manageable.

“And if they don’t do that, they will fail. I mean, bluntly, we’ll get punished at the polls.”

Since January 11,241 Albanians have arrived in the UK on small boats, more than any other nationality.

Officials blame the rising presence of Albanian gangs in France sending them across the Channel.

Mr Davis said Britain was “an incredibly generous country” but that people were fed up with being made fools.

He said: “They don’t like being taken for a ride and they feel with this new trade in people they’ve been taken for a ride. And if the government doesn’t fix it, the government won’t last.”

Mr Davis also said Theresa May’s Modern Slavery Act needed to be overhauled as it was “riddled with loopholes” being exploited by the traffickers.