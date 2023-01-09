Volume profile indicates Nifty may find support around 17,900-18,000 zone

After a robust bounce in the US markets on Friday, Indian shares opened higher.



The bounce in the US market was aided by a broad risk-on sentiment in the region after US data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes, with investors turning their focus to corporate health as earnings season kicks off. Most of the major sectorial indexes logged gains.

, a prominent IT company, was 3% higher, ahead of its third-quarter results. Early trading saw gains of more than 1% in both the IT and metal indexes.

Sensex gained 1.41% and closed at 60747.31 and Nifty was up by 1.35% intraday and closed at 18101.20 levels while BankNifty also gained 0.93% and settled at 4,2582.75.

Except for Nifty CONSR DURBL, all its other sectors ended in the green. Nifty IT, Nifty AUTO and Nifty METAL were the leading sectors with 2.71%, 1.19% & 1.33% gains, respectively.

In Nifty stocks, M&M, and were the top gainers while , and were the prime laggards.

INDIA VIX has declined 2.48% intraday and settled at 14.65. The Put Call Ratio of Nifty remains comfortable at 0.93 levels.

Volume profile indicates Index may find support around 17,900-18,000 zone. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, the highest OI observed at 18,200 followed by 18,300 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18,000 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 42,000-42,100 while resistance is placed in the 43,000-43,200 range.

(The author is Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking)