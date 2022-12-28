Voltas shares gain 0.17% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.17 per cent higher in Wednesday’s session at 12:18PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 800.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 802.5 and Rs 791.5, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1347.75 and a 52-week low of 770.55. About 22,303 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 16.05 points at 18148.35, while the BSE Sensex traded 76.34 points higher at 61003.77 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 27 stocks traded the day in the green, while 22 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1832.74 crore, down 34.42 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 2794.75 crore and down 5.49 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net loss of Rs 7.41 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 30.3 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2022, while FIIs held 26.19 per cent and MFs 17.5 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 991.7 on December 28, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 839.22. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.