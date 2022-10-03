Voltas shares fall 1.48 per cent in Monday's trading session

Shares of . fell 1.48 per cent to Rs 893.0 in Monday’s trade as of 01:45PM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 16994.2, down 100.15 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 906.4 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 868.7 and a high of Rs 1356.9. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 29539.74 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 16,196 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 60.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 14.84 per share and 7.49 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 9.16.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, Voltas Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 2794.75 crore, up 50.24 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 10.61 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 108.88 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Monday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.



Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.