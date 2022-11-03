Voda Idea Q2 Results: Net loss widens to Rs 7,596 cr on operating costs

Ltd’s consolidated net loss for the quarter ended September unexpectedly widened to Rs 7,596 crore from Rs 7,297 crore a quarter ago.

The revenue rose about 2% sequentially to Rs 10,615 crore, and was higher than the estimated Rs 10,591 crore. Operating profit in the quarter declined more than 5% sequentially to Rs 4,098 crore, as expenses went through the roof. Expenses for the saddled operator rose at a faster pace than sales at nearly 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Operating margin shrunk by 297 basis points sequentially to 38.61%.

Vi’s average revenue per user (ARPU) – a key performance metric – arose sequentially to Rs 131 from Rs 128 in the June quarter. The company’s net worth stood at a negative Rs 76,416.8 crore.

Capital expenditure in the quarter rose to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 840 crore in Q1. However, tariff hikes helped improve realisation as the average revenue per user rose 2.3% on quarter to Rs 131.

Its subscriber base further fell to 234.4 million from 240.4 million a quarter ago.



Vodafone Idea’s gross debt as on September 30 stood at Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which includes deferred spectrum payment dues of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, adjusted gross revenue dues of Rs 68,600 crore and debt of Rs 15,080 crore.

The company’s cash and equivalents at the end of September stood at Rs 190 crore.

