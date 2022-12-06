Voda Idea in talks with ATC on extending conv bond issue timelines

(Vi) has said the planned preferential bonds issue to Boston-based American Tower Corporation (ATC) could not be concluded as a key condition — government conversion of the Rs 16,130 crore accrued interest on Vi’s deferred AGR-related dues into equity – has not happened on time.

“…one of the conditions precedent for the preferential issue was conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of AGR and spectrum dues owed by the company (read: Vi) into equity shares of the company…as Vi has not received any communication from the government on such conversion, the issuance of OCDs to ATC has not been completed within the validity period of the shareholders resolution (i.e. 15 days from the date of passing of the resolution),” Vi said in an exchange filing Tuesday.

Vi, though, said it’s in discussion with ATC for extension of the agreement and a fresh shareholders approval will be sought as required.

Vi’s regulatory filing comes a day after ET reported that ATC in a recent filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said the recent preferential bonds issue by Vi to it is subject to conditions that might not be met.

Vi shares closed 1.22% lower at Rs 8.07 on the BSE Tuesday.

