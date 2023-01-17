Viveve crashes ~60% as company decides to delist, explore sale after trial fails

gorodenkoff Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) treatment for female stress urinary incontinence (SUI) failed a pivotal trial and the company has decided to seek strategic alternatives and delist from Nasdaq. The Englewood, Colo.-based company added that due to its business prospects following the SUI trial, it has significantly reduced its workforce and plans to explore strategic options, including a sale of its business or assets, and/or a wind-down of its operations. The U.S. study, dubbed PURSUIT, did not meet its main goal of achieving a statistically significant higher proportion of patients who experienced greater than a 50% reduction in urine leakage compared to baseline on the standardized 1-hour Pad Weight Test at 12 months post-treatment in the active treatment group, compared to the sham control group. A total of 415 subjects people were randomized in which 279 were in the active treatment group while 136 in sham. The company said the proportion of patients with over a 50% reduction in leakage in the active group was 49.8%, while for the sham group was 56.7%. The trial also did not meet several secondary goals. There were no serious device-related adverse events, according to the company. “Based on the reported results, we do not see a path forward, nor do we intend to pursue FDA registration of our Viveve System and its dual-energy treatment for SUI in women,” said Viveve’s CEO Scott Durbin. In addition, Viveve noted that it has a hearing before a Nasdaq panel on Jan. 19 to presents a plan to regain compliance with the exchange’s listing rule. However, due to its business prospects following the SUI trial, it is unable to present a plan to regain compliance. Thus Nasdaq will delist the company. VIVE -59.05% to $0.37 premarket Jan. 17