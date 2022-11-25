Vitalik Buterin Believes That Crypto Market Is Heading Towards Something Big: Is The Ethereum Co-Founder Hinting At Big Eyes Coin Or Bitcoin? – Analytics Insight

Vitalik Buterin Believes That Crypto Market Is Heading Towards Something Big: Is The Ethereum Co-Founder Hinting At Big Eyes Coin Or Bitcoin? by IndustryTrends November 25, 2022 There is a lot of anticipation at the moment in the crypto market. With FTX’s fall, Bitcoin’s (BTC) gain and the exciting winter looming, investors are on their toes. Using swing trade strategies, many investors are trying to time the market. It’s fair to say that the crypto market is currently in the most exciting phase. Even Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) believes that the crypto market is headed towards something big.His statements have fired up the crypto community. Many investors think that Bitcoin and Ethereum will soon skyrocket, and to be fair, that can soon be a reality. After the two crypto crashes this year, it is only possible that the markets show a positive trend.But is it just Bitcoin or Ethereum that Buterin might be hinting at? Considering the new meme token in the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and its phenomenal utility features and excellent presale success can do wonders for the crypto market, Buterin might be telling the world to invest in the BIG token for maximum returns. Bitcoin: Prospect In 2023?Vitalik Buterin’s comments shall be looked at through the lens of 2023. This year has not been good for most of the coins, so it’s evident that Bitcoin and Ethereum will not see major gains before the new year.However, if Buterin’s comments are to be analysed considering his overall views on Bitcoin, the future for the pioneer of cryptocurrencies might not be that great. Increased security is one of the attractions of blockchain technology, particularly for bigger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But Buterin says we shouldn’t assume the Bitcoin network will always be secure and encrypted.Moreover, Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism might not go well with future adopters of the coin. Vitalik Buterin believes that Bitcoin could grow so big that, with enough money, bad actors could subvert its network in the long term. Big Eyes Coin: Vitalik Buterin’s New Favourite?Running on the Ethereum network, Big Eyes Coin is a community token that intends to diversify and expand DeFi (decentralised finance) by pouring wealth into it. When you look at how financial services are getting reimagined with the help of blockchain technology, it only seems fitting that a community token such as Big Eyes Coin is willing to reshape the ecosystem.Vitalik has been a big believer in NFTs. He has often told in media interactions and on Twitter that NFTs will drastically change the cultural expression of humanity. Big Eyes coin’s plans to launch a fully integrated NFT club perfectly aligns with Vitalik’s vision.Recently, Ethereum’s merger propelled the network to go from proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). This move has made the Ethereum network more environmentally friendly as it uses less computing power. Big Eyes Coin, on the other hand, has a sustainability wallet, where the community will donate a significant amount of wallet profit to save the ocean. Again, Buterin would prefer a coin that is more sustainable than others. To Sum UpBig Eyes Coin has raised more than $10.3M in its presale so far. Only in its sixth stage, the meme token is going strong with five more stages to go. If Vitalik Buterin is to be believed, ‘something big’ can be carried out by none other than Big Eyes Coin.Consider investing in its presale by clicking on the links below, and to get bonus coins on your purchase, use the code BIGPRIZE35.Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/Website: https://bigeyes.space/Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIALShare This Article Do the sharing thingy