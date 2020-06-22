Visalia Police Investigating Assault with Weapon in 200 block of W Wren

Visalia, CA (STL.News On 06/21/2020 Patrol Officers responded to the 200 block of W Wren for a report of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the adult male victim at least one time causing a non-life threatening injury. No residences were struck by the gunfire and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.

