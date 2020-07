Visalia, CA (STL.News) Special Enforcement Unit officers were conducting enforcement in the 4500 block of west Noble. At this time, Officers observed suspect Polo Catter and contacted him. Catter is on AB109 probation. During the contact, officers located a loaded unserialized Glock-style 9mm handgun, ½ ounce of methamphetamine, 20 Xanax bars, packaging material, and a digital scale. Catter was taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility on multiple charges.

