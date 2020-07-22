Visalia Police arrested Leonard Ponce & Wendy Ponce for Possession & Sale of Heroin

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On July 21, 2020 at 10:31 a.m., the Visalia Police Department’s Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a Search Warrant in the 600 Blk. E Harold. As a result of the search, a digital scale, packaging material, $2,632 in US currency and over 2 ounces of heroin were found and seized. Leonard Ponce Sr. and Wendy Ponce were arrested for possession of heroin for sales and conspiracy. Leonard was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and Wendy was released at the scene on a citation to care for a family member at the residence.

