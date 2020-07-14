Visalia Police Arrested Aida Espindola for Brandishing a Weapon

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On July 13, 2020 at 6:47 pm officers responded to the area of St. Johns Parkway and Ben Maddox regarding a female who was in possession of a hatchet and making threats towards others. Officers arrived on scene and began checking the area; they located the female on the St. Johns Trail east of Ben Maddox. An officer contacted Aida Espindola who was still holding the hatchet in her hand. The officer was successful in speaking to S/Espindola and was able to talk her into dropping the hatchet. Espindola was ultimately taken into custody without incident. She was booked at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility for Brandishing a Weapon, Criminal Threats and Child Endangerment.

