Visalia Police Arrest juvenile for Vehicle Code Violation on Dinuba

Visalia, CA (STL.News) On 8/10/2020 at 0244 hrs a Visalia Police Department Officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Audi sedan for a vehicle code violation on Dinuba south of Shannon Pkwy. The vehicle initially yielded and as the Officer approached the vehicle it fled. The Officer returned to his patrol vehicle and pursued the suspect vehicle. After a short pursuit the vehicle failed to stop at the dead-end on Shannon Pkwy east of Garden becoming disabled in an open field. The male juvenile driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The male juvenile was taken into custody after attempting to hide in bushes on the St. Johns River bank. Three additional juveniles were detained at the scene and later released to parents. The male juvenile driver was booked at Juvenile Hall.

