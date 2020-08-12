Visalia Police Arrest Dymend Guyton & Dominik Guyton for Brandishing firearm/child endangerment

Visalia, CA (STL.News) officers responded to the 26000 block of S. Mooney Blvd. for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The victims reported the suspects fled in a blue Toyota Camry.

Officers located the occupied suspect vehicle in the 4000 block of S. Mooney Blvd. and conducted a traffic stop. Officers were notified of a bag which had been tossed out of the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. A bag containing a replica firearm was found nearby.

The driver, Dymend Guyton (19) was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment. One of the passengers, Dominik Guyton (18) was identified as the suspect who brandished the replica firearm at the victims during the disturbance call. Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. The remaining occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and were released to a parent.

