Visa holder indicted trafficking cocaine through WTB

(STL.News) A 31-year-old Mexican National who resided in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Today, a federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Sergio Bustos-Cruz. He is expected to appear for his arraignment in the near future before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga.

Originally charged by criminal complaint, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on April 21. Upon arrival, authorities referred him to secondary inspection where an X-ray can of his vehicle revealed anomalies within the roof of the tractor cab, according to the charges.

Upon further inspection, law enforcement allegedly discovered several bundles containing 11.62 kilograms of cocaine.

The charges further allege he in violation of the terms of his non-immigrant Visa and could face removal proceedings following his .

If convicted, Bustos-Cruz faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isaac is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today