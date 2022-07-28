Virginia – Unilock’s Campus in Hanover County

Unilock’s New Campus Brings Manufacturing Jobs to Virginia

Hardscape Manufacturer Unilock to invest $55.6 million in new production facilities in Hanover County to meet increased demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Unilock, North America’s premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products, will invest $55.6 million to establish a manufacturing campus in Hanover County. The company will locate up to four new production facilities at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell to meet increased customer demand within the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and Maryland for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”

“We are excited that Unilock has selected Hanover County for a major manufacturing operation that will increase its reach to significant markets on the East Coast,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub with a renowned manufacturing workforce, and this new operation will greatly contribute to the company’s long-term growth.”

“I can think of no better way to kick off the next 50 years for Unilock than planting our flag in Doswell, Virginia,” said Brian Kallmeyer, Unilock General Manager. “The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets are key to our continued growth as a company and finding the right location was critical. Thankfully, Doswell checks all the boxes. Our experience with both the county and state officials has been remarkable both in professionalism and cordiality. We look forward to a long relationship as a great business and contributor to the community.”

“I want to personally thank Unilock for choosing Hanover County for their expansion, as we recognize they have a choice in where they locate,” said Allen Davidson, Beaverdam District Representative for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “The announcement adds to a growing list of well-known corporations and industrial users that call the county home. We are grateful for their investment and the creation of good jobs for our community.”

“With more than 30,000 manufacturing workers in the region, I’m thrilled that Unilock found Hanover County to be the perfect fit,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “The strength of the workforce in the region has attracted over 1,100 manufacturing firms to the region, many of whom select Hanover.”

“Unilock’s multimillion-dollar concrete manufacturing center is fantastic news for Hanover County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan T. McDougle. “Unilock is the latest business to locate in Virginia and Hanover, reaffirming the pro-business culture we have worked hard to cultivate. We are grateful to Unilock for this new manufacturing facility, which will create 50 new, well-paying jobs for our county.”

“I am thrilled that Unilock has chosen Hanover County to expand its manufacturing business,” said Delegate Buddy Fowler. “Their $55 million investment will increase direct and indirect employment opportunities for our citizens and will definitely make Hanover a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Welcome to Hanover!”

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Unilock is a family-owned and-operated business that originally introduced the paving stone to North America in 1972. A multinational company backed by family values and a commitment to quality, Unilock has grown to become the premier manufacturer of paving stones and retaining walls. The company distributes products across

Canada and to 30 U.S. states from 13 manufacturing sites in Ontario, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Massachusetts. Architects, landscape architects, and engineers have relied on Unilock products for decades to build world-class commercial spaces across North America.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $340,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Funding and services to support Unilock’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.