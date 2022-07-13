Virginia – Robotics Students Inspire Bipartisan “Bus Box” Bill

Richmond Area Robotics Students Inspire Bipartisan “Bus Box” Bill

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed SB 774, patroned by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. This bill allows local school boards to install boxes on the undercarriage of school buses called “bus boxes,” allowing for third-party logistics companies to use school buses to transport packages between distribution centers. The “bus box” legislative proposal was brought to Senator Dunnavant by the Robotics Team at Saint Bridget Catholic School.

“From day one, I have focused on providing Virginia’s students with a best-in-class education. The ‘bus box’ is a perfect example of what’s possible when we foster innovation, provide the necessary educational resources, and encourage our students to excel,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I would like to thank Senator Dunnavant for her continued leadership on our education priorities as well as the parents and coaches of these incredible students. Finally, I would like to congratulate and thank the St. Bridget’s Robotics Team for reminding us all that when students are challenged, they can truly thrive.”

At the bill signing, the Governor and Senator Dunnavant were joined by the creators of the “bus boxes,” a Robotics team composed of sixth through eighth graders from Saint Bridget Catholic School, known as“Clueless Robotics.” They received national recognition at the FIRST LEGO League World Championship in Houston and were awarded the “Rising All-Stars Award.”

“I have been so humbled to learn from the Saint Bridget’s Middle School Robotics team, Clueless Robotics. They have demonstrated the fearless pursuit of the possible,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “As a new robotics team, they won the state championship and were awarded at The World Robotics Competition. They also imagined a practical solution to help with the transportation of goods, tested it and then persuaded support for a legislative solution. They have learned the life skills of teamwork, imagination and persistence can make anything possible. Congratulations and go Bull Dogs!”

Senate Bill 774 went into law, effective July 1, 2022, and was ceremonially signed today.