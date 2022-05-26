Virginia – Mühlbauer Inc. Expansion in Newport News

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Manufacturing Expansion in the City of Newport News, Creating 32 New Jobs

Automation solutions manufacturer Mühlbauer to invest $9 million to upgrade facility and increase capacity

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Mühlbauer Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Mühlbauer Group and the world’s top producer of automated machinery designed to implement intelligent solutions, will invest $9 million to expand its operation in the City of Newport News. The company will make upgrades to its facility in Oakland Industrial Park and increase capacity by adding new production equipment. Virginia successfully competed with Oregon for the project, which will create 32 new jobs.

“Mühlbauer’s decision to upgrade and expand its operation demonstrates the renewed trust manufacturers have in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “Mühlbauer has a history of success in the City of Newport News, which fosters an impressive business climate to attract and retain a robust manufacturing industry. We thank the company for its investment and long-term commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“We are proud to have Mühlbauer on Virginia’s corporate roster, and congratulate the company on its success in Newport News,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth offers the location, infrastructure, and robust workforce to attract and retain global companies like Mühlbauer that choose Virginia as a launch point into the North American market, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

“We started our success in Virginia 25 years ago and would like to continue our path in Virginia. We have grown to love this area and the Virginians,” said Josef Mühlbauer, Founder and CEO, Mühlbauer Group. “Our company has always appreciated the support we have received from the City of Newport News as well as the State of Virginia. Mühlbauer is also very proud that the Virginia Driver License is manufactured and personalized with Mühlbauer equipment.”

“For over 25 years, Mühlbauer has called Newport News home, and we are proud that they have chosen to expand in our city,” said McKinley L. Price, DDS, Mayor, City of Newport News. “Mühlbauer’s continuous investment in technology has made them a leader in innovation for an array of industries across the globe. Our city’s high-quality workforce and thriving business environment make it the ideal location for Mühlbauer’s growth in advanced manufacturing and intelligent solutions. We look forward to supporting Mühlbauer’s continued success in Newport News.”

“The Alliance was proud to work with the City of Newport News, the Port of Virginia, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to support Mühlbauer’s expansion of their North American headquarters,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “Mühlbauer’s decision to expand their Newport News facility once again is further proof that international companies and advanced manufacturers see the Hampton Roads region as an ideal location to do business. This announcement also shows the importance of working with our existing businesses to support their efforts to grow and expand in the Commonwealth.”

“When a Virginia-based manufacturer like Mühlbauer invests to expand its operations there are tangible benefits to the state’s economy, to the job market, and for The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are making significant infrastructure investments to help companies like Mühlbauer to safely, reliably, and consistently move production equipment and parts for their manufacturing operations. We congratulate Mühlbauer on its expansion and look forward to continuing to serve as its international supply chain partner for years to come.”

“Mühlbauer Group’s expansion in Newport News is a sign of what many in the region already know – Newport News and the entire Peninsula are some of the best places to start and grow a business,” said Senator T. Montgomery “Monty” Mason. “The access to a high-quality workforce along with strong support from local leaders helps make this region one-of-a-kind for business development. I am excited to see Mühlbauer’s continued growth and success in Newport News and appreciate the company’s investment in our community.”

“We are delighted that Mühlbauer has chosen to expand operations in Newport News and this investment really shows that our region is an important hub for advanced manufacturing,” said Delegate Shelly Simonds. “We have an expert workforce here in Newport News and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is leveraging our human capital to bring investment and more opportunity to more people and businesses in our region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $227,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Newport News with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Mühlbauer’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.