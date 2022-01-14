Virginia – Mercana Furniture to Establish in Newport News

Governor Northam Announces Furniture and Décor Company to Establish First U.S. Operation in Newport News, Creating 26 New Jobs

Mercana Furniture and Décor to invest $8.5 million in warehouse and distribution facility

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam announced that Mercana Furniture and Décor, a Canadian manufacturer and wholesaler of home goods across North America, will invest $8.5 million to establish its first U.S. warehouse and distribution operation in Newport News. The company will move into a 124,000-square-foot facility formerly owned by the Newport News Industrial Development Authority and occupied by Canon Virginia. This facility will serve as the company’s East Coast and Central U.S. customers, housing thousands of items across its full lineup of art, furniture, lighting, and accessories. Virginia successfully competed with South Carolina for the project, which will create 26 new jobs.

“We are proud to welcome Mercana to Virginia, and to serve as this global company’s gateway to the United States market,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia has emerged as America’s East Coast logistics hub due to our strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and innovative supply chain ecosystem. Proximity to the Port of Virginia, rail, and major interstates makes Newport News an ideal location for Mercana’s first U.S. distribution operation, and we look forward to the company’s future success.”

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Mercana Furniture and Décor creates custom designed furniture and decor for retail partners and interior designers around the globe at wholesale prices.

“Mercana’s decision to establish its first U.S. warehouse and distribution facility in Newport News demonstrates the region’s infrastructure and workforce advantages that continue to attract high-quality international companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Supply chain management is booming in the Commonwealth, and Mercana will be a strong addition to the industry.”

“Located near all major port terminals, railroads and highways, Newport News is extremely favorable for inbound and outbound shipping,” said Michael Saby, Mercana Chief Operations Officer. “This investment will improve the agility of our supply chain and allow us to get products to our customers quicker than ever before. It’s a great privilege for us to be welcomed into the Newport News community and we are excited to be playing a part in cultivating sustainable business in the area.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia and will support Mercana’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Mercana is the perfect example of the incredible successes a business can experience as a result of strong leadership, ingenuity, and perseverance,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “From humble beginnings in a garage to its next chapter in the great City of Newport News, Mercana demonstrates that family values and hard work can lead to global success. We are proud that Mercana has chosen to invest in our city and are excited to welcome the company to Newport News!”

“I’m pleased to have had the opportunity to engage with Mr. Devon Smith and his son, gain an understanding of his company’s mission and culture, and ensure him that Newport News was the best fit for Mercana’s long-term growth,” said Jennifer Smith-Brown, Chair, Newport News Economic Development Authority/Industrial Development Authority. “We look forward to working with his team.”

“Mercana made a wise decision in selecting Newport News for the company’s next phase of expansion,” said Florence G. Kingston, Director, Newport News Department of Development. “We are the community of choice for firms that want a balance of location, low cost of business, reliable workforce, and outstanding quality of life.”

“On behalf of the Hampton Roads Alliance, I’d like to congratulate Newport News on securing this project and welcome Mercana Furniture and Décor to Hampton Roads,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hampton Roads Alliance. “Not only is Hampton Roads’ strategic location ideal for the company’s distribution plans, the Port of Virginia’s presence will allow this company to import product and expand its presence along the East Coast. Our thanks to our partners at VEDP, the Port of Virginia, and Newport News Department of Development for a job well done.”

“We are pleased that Mercana Furniture and Décor has made the strategic decision to strengthen its supply chain by locating in Newport News,” said Stephen A. Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We continue to invest in our infrastructure and capabilities so that companies like Mercana Furniture and Décor have the confidence to make The Port of Virginia their global gateway. We welcome Mercana to Virginia and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“Companies are recognizing the Virginia Peninsula as a great place to grow and locate their business,” said Senator Monty Mason. “Mercana Furniture and Décor started as a family business that has grown to be a nationwide leading wholesaler of home goods. We welcome its family to the great quality of life and business climate in our region, and I look forward to seeing its business thrive and continue to grow.”

“We are thrilled to have Mercana coming to Newport News,” said Delegate Shelly Simonds. “This announcement shows what a great place Newport News is for business and the importance of recent investments in nearby ports and highways. We’re proving that when you invest in infrastructure and treat workers right, more businesses come to Virginia.”