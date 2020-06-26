Virginia Man Rashad Al-Terek Walker Indicted for Using Stolen Identity in Attempt to Secure Loan from Worcester Credit Union

(STL.News) – A Virginia man, currently on federal supervised release for a previous conviction, was indicted yesterday in federal court in Worcester with making a false statement on a loan application and aggravated identity theft.

Rashad Al-Terek Walker, 39, of Hampton, Va., was indicted on one count of making a false statement on a loan application and one count of aggravated identity theft. Walker was charged by criminal complaint in April 2020.

According to court documents, in November 2019, Walker attempted to obtain a loan using a stolen identity from a Worcester-area credit union. Walker provided employees of the credit union several fraudulent records, including a counterfeit license, employer pay record and utility bill. Employees of the credit union immediately reported the matter to law enforcement authorities, who responded to the credit union and arrested Walker.

Walker was previously convicted of bank fraud in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia and was on supervised release for that offense when he is alleged to have committed the crimes in Worcester.

The charge of false information on a loan application provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed and one year of supervised release. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

