Virginia – Kingspan Insulation To Establish in Frederick County

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Manufacturing Jobs in Frederick County

Kingspan Insulation to invest $27 million to increase production capacity

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Kingspan Insulation LLC, a division of the Kingspan Group, the global leader in advanced insulation and innovative building solutions, will invest $27 million to expand its operation at 200 Kingspan Way in Frederick County. Kingspan Insulation LLC manufactures energy efficiency and moisture management products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The company will increase production capacity by adding a new manufacturing facility for high-demand, ultra-high energy efficient OPTIM-R® vacuum insulated panels to further expand its footprint on the East Coast. The project will create 37 new jobs.

In keeping with Kingspan’s Planet Passionate initiative, a 10-year global sustainability program that aims to significantly reduce its environmental footprint, the expanded facility will incorporate a number of sustainability aspects, including: replacement of all removed trees; the use of translucent wall panels to incorporate natural lighting and allow for reduced energy usage; the use of PV Roofing for the maximum use of renewable energy toward the goal of net zero carbon emissions for all Winchester product facilities; and the use of recycled rainwater through a robust rainwater harvesting program.

“Kingspan Insulation has been a valued employer in Virginia for more than four decades, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Frederick County,” said Governor Youngkin. “This great project is a win-win, as Kingspan will increase production capacity to expand its East Coast presence while also creating 37 high-quality jobs, tapping into the region’s workforce.”

“Virginia’s strong foundation for job growth is reinforced by Kingspan Insulation’s long-term success and expansion, demonstrating its confidence in our pro-business climate and talent,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s growth in Frederick County strengthens the local and regional economies and the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across Virginia.”

“Our Winchester plant first opened its doors in 1980 and has grown to become a critical manufacturing facility for Kingspan,” said Doug Crawford, managing director, Kingspan Insulation North America. “The Winchester plant’s consistent track record of strong performance coupled with the support of Frederick County and the Commonwealth of Virginia has given us the confidence to continually invest in this operation. We are eager to start constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant to produce OPTIM-R® vacuum insulated panels; an ultra-high performance insulation solution that is revolutionizing how architects and engineers achieve stringent thermal requirements for the roofs of their construction projects.”

“We are pleased Kingspan Insulation has chosen to make another significant investment in Frederick County as part of its North American growth strategy,” said Charles S. DeHaven, Jr., chair of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “Advanced manufacturing continues to be the County’s largest employment sector because of the strength and innovation of companies like Kingspan.”

“The news that Kingspan Insulation is expanding in Frederick County is a positive development for Virginia’s economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Kingspan sources raw materials from around the world for its manufacturing operation, and The Port of Virginia is pleased to play an integral role in its logistics supply chain. We look forward to helping Kingspan Insulation leverage the efficiency of this world-class port to help the company grow and prosper for years to come.”

“I am very pleased that Kingspan is continuing to invest in our community,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “Frederick County attracts and maintains high-quality employers and we are grateful for corporate partners, like Kingspan, that bring more jobs to our region.”

“Two years ago, Kingspan contacted me for help because overly-burdensome state regulations being proposed threatened Kingspan’s ability to produce its environmentally-friendly insulation,” said Delegate David A. LaRock. “We addressed that concern, and Kingspan has renewed confidence to invest in Virginia, creating energy-saving products and good-paying jobs. With energy prices rising, it is great to see Kingspan investing in the local community and innovating to manufacture materials for energy-efficient homes and other buildings.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kingspan Insulation LLC is a leading manufacturer offering high-performance insulation, building wraps, and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork. Kingspan XPS insulation and housewrap products are standards in the industry, while newer product lines are among the most thermally efficient and technologically advanced insulation materials available. Kingspan Insulation products are suitable for both new build and renovation in a variety of applications within both residential and non-residential buildings.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $550,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.