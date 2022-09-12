Virginia Governor Visits 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

Governor Glenn Youngkin Visits National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the 21st anniversary of 9/11:

“On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, we remember the 2,977 lives lost. The worst terrorist attack in American history on American soil reminds us that at any moment our freedom and the liberty that we cherish, could be in jeopardy. This day serves as a reminder that there is more that unites us than divides us. I ask for all Virginians to join me in remembering and honoring the heroes, our first responders, military, and all of those that ran into danger to save the lives of others and made the ultimate sacrifice. May we never forget and may God bless the United States of America,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

