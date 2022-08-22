Virginia Governor to Launch Partnership for Petersburg

Governor Glenn Youngkin Joins Local, Community Leaders to Launch Partnership for Petersburg

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin today launched the Partnership for Petersburg initiative with state, local, community, and faith leaders. Together, they created a partnership to give the Petersburg locality full ownership of this meaningful initiative with support from Commonwealth to see it become one of the best cities to live, work, and raise a family.

“Today, we formally launch the Partnership for Petersburg, a holistic partnership bringing more than 40 initiatives under six separate pillars to make a significant difference in the lives and livelihoods of Petersburg’s great people as well as the economic health of the city itself,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is my sincerest hope to be able to point to the Partnership as a model for our work with other cities across the Commonwealth.”

“The Partnership for Petersburg is the right initiative at the right time for our City,” said Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham. “Petersburg is at a turning point in history with the many economic development and community enhancement projects underway and in planning with the support of Governor Youngkin, the General Assembly, and the Commonwealth. Our City is positioned to capitalize on opportunities that will bring positive change for generations to come. On behalf of the citizens of Petersburg, City Council, and the City team, I thank Governor Youngkin for creating this innovative and unparalleled partnership.”

“Thank you to Governor Youngkin and his administration for coming to Petersburg to announce the Partnership for Petersburg. I am proud to be a part of such an initiative that will invest heavily in an iconic American city such as Petersburg,” said Senator Joe Morrisey.

“The Partnership for Petersburg is about togetherness. Our beautiful city has the potential to be restored and reinvigorated. We can be successful in bringing back industry, stopping the violence, and finding solutions to our housing crisis. But the key to our success cannot be understated. Our success is predicated on us, on our togetherness. We must rise together for the goal of strengthening our community by partnering with each other, creating bipartisan solutions, and delivering on our promises,” said Delegate Kim Taylor.

As part of the Partnership for Petersburg launch, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mayor Sam Parham joined a coalition of state, local, community, and faith leaders to sign a series of commitment statements outlining the more than 40 initiatives highlighted during the event.

