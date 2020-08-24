Virginia Governor Northam Statement on the Passing of Former Lieutenant Governor John H. Hager

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement today on the passing of former Lieutenant Governor John H. Hager.

“John Hager devoted his life to public service, and I admired his love for our country and for Virginia.

“He served in the Army and worked as a businessman, but he will be remembered as a volunteer, an athlete, an author, and a patriot.

“I first met John after running for public office, and he helped me learn the job of being Lieutenant Governor. Anyone who worked in Virginia politics quickly learned that John was everywhere, and no one outworked him. He earned victory and knew defeat, and he kept going. John held fast to his principles, and he knew when to reach across the aisle to compromise. Our country misses his example.

“Most of all, John was a family man. Pam and I send our thoughts and prayers to Maggie, Jack, Henry, and the entire Hager family.

“I have ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff for ten days in John’s honor.”

Original release published on August 23, 2020