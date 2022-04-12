Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Vetoes 25 Bills

Governor Glenn Youngkin Vetoes 25 Bills

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he vetoed 25 bills, including legislation that raised fees on household waste collection, limited the constitutionally vested authority of the State Corporation Commission, and would have made Virginia only the second state in the country to prohibit “name, image, likeness” deals for high school athletes.

“My goal as Governor is to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family and the bills I vetoed reaffirm that commitment,” said Governor Youngkin. “I look forward to working together with members of the General Assembly in the future to ensure that we’re working for all Virginians. Together we can make the Commonwealth a place where businesses can prosper, students can thrive, and communities are safer.”

View Governor Youngkin’s full list of vetoes here.