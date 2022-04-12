Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Amends 100 Bills

Governor Glenn Youngkin Amends More Than 100 Bills

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced amendments to more than 100 pieces of legislation. Many amendments were technical in nature, others included eliminating a potential tax increase on gaming receipts paid by charitable organizations, clarifying hemp sale statutes and prohibiting sales of products containing Delta-8, changes to a bill allowing law enforcement the limited use of facial recognition technology, and requiring the Loudoun County School Board to to stand for election this fall.

“The bipartisan accomplishments of this legislative session will be strengthened by the amendments I have added and will increase the positive impacts on Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “We engaged stakeholders on important issues in community safety and provided a commonsense path forward on facial recognition technology for law enforcement without compromising individual freedoms. We provided accountability and transparency in education by ensuring school boards reflect the will of their constituents right now. We eliminated a possible tax increase on charitable organizations and lowered the tax rate on charitable gaming receipts. We protected Virginians from potentially harmful synthetically-modified substances while preserving the market for regulated CBD products currently available. I call on the General Assembly to adopt these changes and quickly enact them into law so that they can benefit all residents of the Commonwealth.”

