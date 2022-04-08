Virginia Governor – Environmental Excellence Award Winners

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 2022 Environmental Excellence Award Winners

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin recognized the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards at the recent Environment Virginia Symposium. Held at the Virginia Military Institute, 13 winners and two honorable mention recipients were awarded for innovative projects that improve Virginia’s environment. Winners represent business, industry, higher education and state, local and federal government entities that successfully implemented projects that achieved considerable beneficial results for the environment.

“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards recognize those that are leading by example in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “These thirteen winners and two honorable mentions have created proactive solutions in their communities. I’m proud that Virginia has problem solvers in our private sector and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Awards were given in the categories of sustainability program, environmental project, greening of government and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. The awards are sponsored by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards Gold Medal Winners: