Virginia Governor – Commission to Combat Antisemitism

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Members of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Commission to Combat Antisemitism members. The Commission will make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.

“I promised that I would fight antisemitism in all its forms and address discrimination head-on. Hate has no place in our great Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to appoint these new members to the commission. Together we will take concrete steps to help Virginia combat antisemitism.”

“These individuals will be engaged in important work which will produce policy recommendations and will inform us all of a pathway forward free of violence, hatred and ignorance,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James.

The Commission will study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.

The new commission consists of the following members:

Jeffrey A. Rosen of McLean, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States, Chairman

Samuel Asher of Richmond, Executive Director, Virginia Holocaust Museum

Mel Chaskin of Fairfax Station, President, Vanguard Research, Inc.

Eric Fusfield of Arlington, Director of Legislative Affairs, B’nai B’rith International

Jennifer L. Goss of Augusta County, Program Manager, Echoes & Reflections

Bruce Hoffman of Fairfax, Director, Center for Jewish Civilization, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

William J. Kilberg of McLean, Retired Senior Partner, Gibson Dunn, LLP

Julie Strauss Levin of Leesburg, Attorney

Earl G. Matthews of Great Falls, President, Veeam Government Solutions

Connie A. Meyer of Virginia Beach, Editor and Founder, Hampton Roads Weekly

Kenneth A. Miller of Virginia Beach, Retired Police Chief, Petersburg Bureau of Police

Susan O’Prandy Fierro of Prince George, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince George County

Eric Rozenman of Fairfax City, Communications Consultant, Jewish Policy Center, Washington, D.C.

Arthur B. Sandler of Virginia Beach

Camille Q. Solberg of Purcellville, State Policy Expert, Intercessors of America

The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members: